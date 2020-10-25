Arsenal transfer news: Ex-Gunner Jack Wilshere interested in move to MLS

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is eyeing a move to MLS after his time at West Ham came to an end, according to reports.

Having only made 16 Premier League appearances for the club in more than two years, Wilshere agreed to terminate his West Ham contract by mutual consent earlier this month.

The former England international was injured for parts of his Hammers career but has insisted he was fit and available much of the time.

"I'm still only 28 and feel fit, strong and ready to play," Wilshere tweeted following his release.

"I am still incredibly hungry, ambitious and desperate to play football and achieve success."

"Although of course I am frustrated that I was not fully able to showcase what I am capable of at West Ham I remain convinced I can still contribute at the very top of the game.

"I'm now looking forward to the future and hope to be able to make an announcement about the next stage of my career in due course."

However, despite hinting that he was keen to remain in the Premier League, the Sunday Mirror suggest Wilshere has now turned his attention to MLS.

The report states that several clubs in England and overseas have expressed an interest in the Arsenal academy graduate.

But the most appealing option to Wilshere at present is the chance to rebuild his career in the United States.

The midfielder is desperate to get regular minutes under his belt and is willing to move overseas to do so.

Wilshere is said to have been fit for the last nine months with West Ham boss David Moyes simply overlooking him for selection.

The former Bournemouth loanee turns 29 in January but does not have to wait until the reopening of the transfer window to secure a move.

Now a free agent, Wilshere is able to sign a deal at any time.

