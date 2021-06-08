Arsenal transfer news: Former Gunners striker urges club to sign Conor Coady

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to make a move for Wolves defender Conor Coady this summer.

The England international was a rare bright spot in a disappointing season for Wolves.

His Premier League performances were rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

Coady is in contention to start in England’s opening game of the tournament, against Croatia on Sunday.

And Campbell believes his former club would benefit from having the 28-year-old in their ranks next term.

"There’s a lot of players out there who can fit the Arsenal mould. Conor Coady is a good player; he’s comfortable on the ball, he’s a winner, “the ex-striker told Ladbrokes .

"He’s definitely got the kind of mentality Arsenal should be looking at in new players. He’s definitely someone they should look at because he’s so solid, he wants to defend.

"He can pass as well, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s good in the air. He’s a good all-rounder and he’s got a bit about him.

"He is at a good club now in Wolves, but he’s actually someone I’d be looking at for Arsenal this summer. He’s got a great attitude as well, and I like that.

“When I was there we had a team full of tough guys. All great gentlemen, straight-talking.

"There were loads of characters, great banter and with that came a few fights from time to time, but above all that, it was a team full of great personalities; great people.

"We didn't shy away from things at all. Is football like that now? Are Arsenal like that now? I don't think so.

"We were ruthless gentlemen. There is such a thing; you know what's good and what's bad but when it comes to football there's no mucking around. It's as simple as that."

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Wales at Euro 2020: How do they follow their sensational showing of Euro 2016?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?