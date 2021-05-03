Arsenal transfer news: Gunners closing in on Real Betis midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly moving closer to signing Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to have identified the 27-year-old as his top target for the summer transfer window.

According to the Estadio Deportivo (via the Express), Betis could be forced into selling Rodriguez in order to ease their financial woes. His release clause is set at £69.5 million.

Rodriguez has played a starring role for Betis this season, as Manuel Pellegrini’s side remain firmly in contention to qualify for Europe for the first time in three years.

With Dani Ceballos’ loan spell from Real Madrid about to come to an end and Thomas Partey having endured a spate of injury problems, Rodriguez could prove a useful option for Arteta in a defensive midfield capacity, as he more than has done for Pellegrini, starting 30 of Betis’ 34 La Liga games so far.

The Argentina international, who has won ten caps for his country, joined Betis from Mexican side America in January last year. He’s made 49 appearances for Los Verdiblancos in total.

Rodriguez started out at River Plate, who have reportedly ‘allied’ themselves with Arsenal in order to get a deal done as they would be due a percentage of any fee.

