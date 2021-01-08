Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ready to pounce as Dortmund put Julian Brandt up for sale

Borussia Dortmund are willing to let Julian Brandt leave permanently or on loan this month and Arsenal are a leading contender to sign him, say reports.

The 24-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants from Bayer Leverkusen for a €25 million fee in the summer of 2019, but has struggled in his second season at the Westfalenstadion.

Brandt has only started 10 games in 2020/21, providing one goal and one assist, and ESPN report that Dortmund are ready to move him on.

Sources have told the outlet that the German side are ready to listen to offers for the attacking midfielder this month.

They could let him go on either a temporary or permanent deal, despite the Germany international having another three-and-a-half years left to run on his contract.

The news will catch the attention of Arsenal, who have been linked with a move for Brandt and could offer him more regular game time ahead of the European Championships this summer.

The former Leverkusen man has been a regular member of Joachim Low’s squad in qualifying and during the UEFA Nations League, and won’t want to risk losing his place ahead of a major tournament.

Arsenal’s interest in Brandt was reiterated by Christian Falk of German outlet BILD, who also reports that another Germany international, Julian Draxler of PSG, is next on the Gunners’ shortlist of January targets.

Draxler, who joined the French champions from Wolfsburg in January 2017, is out of contract in the summer.

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?