Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set for busy summer window

Arsenal are reportedly targeting signings in as many as six positions this summer, with Mikel Arteta seemingly set on a squad overhaul.

Speaking after last week’s Europa League semi-final exit to Villareal – managed by his predecessor in the Emirates hot seat, Unai Emery – Arteta mentioned the need to be “ruthless” if the Gunners are to progress from what has been a thoroughly disappointing season.

According to football.london, Arsenal will look to strengthen in goal, both full-back positions, attacking and central midfield and, potentially, up front.

Brighton loanee Mat Ryan is currently the understudy to number one Bernd Leno and his move could be made permanent, while Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand and Max Aarons of nerwly-promoted Norwich are rumoured as potential full-back targets.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Martin Odegaard would like to make his loan spell from Real Madrid permanent, although there are doubts about whether he would be available for sale.

Both Sheffield United’s Sander Berge – who is likely to want to remain in the Premier League following the Blades’ impending relegation – and Brighton’s Yves Bissouma are also thought to be interested in a move to the Emirates, although their price tags could prove prohibitive.

Whatever the specifics, whoever the names, it is bound to be a busy summer of comings and goings in North London, as Arsenal look to improve on what looks set to be their worst top flight finish since 1994/95, their final season before the arrival of Arsene Wenger.

