Arsenal transfer news: Sporting CP starlet set to snub Gunners with no European football on offer

Arsenal’s failure to qualify for Europe could mean they miss out on the signing of Sporting CP’s teenage prospect Tiago Tomas, according to reports.

The 18-year-old made 30 league appearances for the Lisbon club this season, scoring three goals, as they clinched the Portuguese title for the first time in 19 years.

The Sun reports that the Gunners have been locked in talks for months with the Portuguese side, to try and bring the youngster to north London for next season.

But they face a couple of significant obstacles. Firstly, Sporting don’t want to dismantle the squad that won the league this term ahead of their return to the Champions League in 2021/22.

And secondly, Tomas may be less inclined to make the move to London with no European football on offer.

Mikel Arteta could only guide Arsenal to eighth this season, finishing six points outside the Champions League spots.

Tomas has a deal until 2025 with Sporting that includes a release clause of £52 million.

Arsenal hoped to get that price down to around £20m due to the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but Sporting’s successful season means they are now in a stronger economic position.

