Ballon d'Or 2021: Nominees announced for the Yachine Trophy
The Ballon d'Or 2021 nominees are in, as France Football's Yachine Trophy gets announced this December
The nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2021 Yachine Trophy are in, with France Football's award for the greatest goalkeeper on Earth set to be announced in December.
Last year, the award was cancelled for the first time in its history, owing to the pandemic but the Ballon d'Or is returning for 2021 and taking the previous 12 months of football into account.
BDO 2021 The favourites to be crowned the best men’s player this year
Among the nominees, Premier League keepers Ederson, Emi Martinez, Edouard Mendy and Kasper Schmeichel receive the nod, after winning the Premier League, Copa America, Champions League and FA Cup respectively.
Yachine Trophy Ballon d'Or 2021 award nominees
- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, PSG)
- Ederson (Manchester City)
- Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)
- Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
- Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
- Keylor Navas (PSG)
- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)
- Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid)
- Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester)
