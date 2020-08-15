Blow for Motherwell as Scott Fox suffers season-ending injury

Motherwell goalkeeper Scott Fox is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament damage in training.

The former Partick Thistle and Ross County player signed for Well in the summer to provide cover and competition for Trevor Carson and had yet to make his debut.

Manager Stephen Robinson told the club’s website: “The injury is horrendous news for Scott and we are all gutted for him. We will help him in every way we can to get him back fit again.

“Unfortunately it is another freak injury, which we can’t legislate for. Scott is now the fifth player we have out and the fourth who has suffered either a contact or freak injury.

“It is frustrating for us all. But we are focused on Scott and making sure we all support him during his recovery.”

PJ Morrison is next in line to cover Carson. The 22-year-old has first-team experience on loan at Clyde, Albion Rovers and Cowdenbeath.