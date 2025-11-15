Watch Slovenia vs Kosovo: TV & streaming info as both sides still have hopes of World Cup qualification
All the viewing details you need to catch a crucial game in Group B
Watch Slovenia vs Kosovo as both sides hold hopes of a place at the 2026 World Cup. FourFourTwo provides all the information on live streams and TV coverage right here.
► Date: Saturday 15 November 2025
► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET
► Venue: Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana
► TV & Streaming: Fubo (US)
► Free Stream: RTK 1 (Kosovo)
► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream
Slovenia and Kosovo face off on Saturday night in Euro 2026 World Cup qualifying.
Both nations still hope to make sure of a place at next summer's finals in North America, with the visitors the better placed out of the two.
Slovenia must beat Franco Foda's side to have any chance of a play-off spot and will have to be at their best on home soil.
Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Slovenia vs Kosovo online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Slovenia vs Kosovo in the UK?
There is no dedicated live coverage of Slovenia vs Kosovo in the UK.
How to watch Slovenia vs Kosovo in the US
Live coverage of Slovenia vs Kosovo will be available via Fubo TV.
Can I watch Slovenia vs Kosovo for free?
You can watch Slovenia vs Kosovo for free in Kosovo, where public broadcaster RTK is showing the game on RTK1 on TV and streaming live on the RTK website. Coverage is geo-restricted.
Watch Slovenia vs Kosovo from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Slovenia vs Kosovo is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
Slovenia vs Kosovo: Match preview
Slovenia face something of a battle to keep their slender World Cup intact this weekend.
Matjaz Kek's men have four points to make up on Kosovo heading into this one in Group B and must recognise it is now or never on Saturday evening in Ljubljana.
A 2-2 draw against strugglers Sweden last time out doesn't bring a large level of confidence, but they did also draw in the reverse of this fixture earlier this year.
Having managed only three competitive victories since the start of 2024 - two of them against Kazakhstan - they will have to be much improved.
There is also the missing talisman Benjamin Sesko, with the Manchester United forward injured in the Red Devils' recent 2-2 draw against Spurs.
Kosovo are enjoying one of their best qualification campaigns to date, keeping alive hopes of a first-ever World Cup appearance.
Trailing runaway leaders Switzerland by just three points, there is still a case to be made for them to win Group B if the Swiss slip up.
That would mean two wins from two in this qualifying block, with a huge game to come against Switzerland next week.
