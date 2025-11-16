Arsenal dealt double North London Derby injury blow as key player limps out of international

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is facing the prospect of a North London Derby next Sunday without two members of his regular starting line-up.

Injuries sustained on international duty have threatened to disrupt Arteta’s preparation and Arsenal might have to protect their incredible defensive record with an adapted back line.

Tottenham Hotspur could be poised to move into the top three when they visit the Emirates Stadium and it was an injury picked up in an international friendly played on Arsenal’s own turf that might force the Gunners to find a defensive alternative in a week’s time.

International injuries deal Arsenal a dual defensive injury blow

Arsenal are flying at the top of the Premier League (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brazil defeated Senegal in an international friendly at the Emirates on Saturday thanks to goals from Estevao of Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro in the first half.

In the middle of the second half, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes limped off in obvious discomfort to be replaced by Roma youngster Wesley. Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti described the problem as an adductor injury after the match but wasn’t able to issue an immediate update.

“We are really sorry for this,” Ancelotti told the press in London.

“He had a problem on his adductor the medical staff have to check tomorrow.”

Arsenal also have a major injury concern over fellow defender Riccardo Calafiori, who missed Italy’s win against Moldova in World Cup 2026 qualifying on Thursday and has now returned to London after withdrawing from the Azzurri camp before their final qualifier against Norway.

The left-back is managing a hip injury and is now in the hands of his club’s medical team with the visit of Spurs around the corner.

Calafiori has started all 11 of Arsenal’s Premier League matches this season and has been a threat in attacking areas as well as a crucial component of the team’s stellar defensive unit.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, has played 90 minutes of every game in the league in 2025-26. He’s regarded as the cornerstone of the Gunners defence, which has conceded just five goals and underpins their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal were breached twice in their last match before the November international break, drawing 2-2 with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light as Manchester City gained ground at the top.

Gabriel and Calafiori will be assessed by Arsenal this week to establish their readiness for a crunch derby on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have won their last three games against Spurs, and five of the last six.

They haven’t lost a North London Derby since May 2022 and the last time Spurs won at the Emirates in the Premier League was 15 years ago, when they overturned a 2-0 deficit at half time thanks to goals from Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart and Younes Kaboul.

The bitter capital rivals clash again when Premier League action returns next weekend.