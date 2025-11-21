Manchester United have made offer for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: report

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is said to be keen on a move away from Barcelona in January

Manchester United are reported to be keeping tabs on Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a view to a potential January transfer move - but are not willing to commit themselves just yet.

United have previously been reported to still be in the market for another goalkeeper following Senne Lammens' summer arrival from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day.

That move paved the way for Andre Onana to make a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor ten days later.

Manchester United may not be able to give Marc-Andre ter Stegen what he wants from Barcelona exit

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is currently out injured for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is said to be nervous about losing his place for Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, United are being linked with a potential move for Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper ter Stegen, who is said to be eyeing the exit door ahead of the January transfer window.

The 33 year old has spent the past 11 years at Barca, making 422 appearances in all competitions, but missed most of last season with a knee injury and is yet to appear this season.

Barcelona moved to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer, but he has already been displaced by the more experienced Wojciech Szczesny - raising doubts about where ter Stegen fits in once he returns from a back injury.

Journalist David Ibanez told El Desmarque that ter Stegen has several offers on the table, including Manchester United and Besiktas - but that his prospects of getting a move will depend on how he recovers from his current injury.

Ibanez added: "ter Stegen is clear in his mind that he needs to play from January to May if he wants to be at the World Cup in goal for Germany.

"I'm certain that when the winter transfer window opens, once he's recovered, Ter Stegen will leave Barcelona. Besiktas' offer is much more concrete , but everyone is waiting to see how he recovers.

New arrival Senne Lammans has been Manchester United's number one in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I suppose they're waiting to see how he recovers, if he gets medical clearance, which, from what I'm told, if everything goes well, he'll get at the beginning of January.

"The teams that are interested will have to assess whether he's recovered , whether he's fit enough to make a move."

In FourFourTwo's view, a move for a fit ter Stegen may have made sense for Manchester United in the summer - but the situation has changed since then.

It would take a bit of a leap of faith from United to move for ter Stegen, given Lammens' positive start to life at Old Trafford. Even if they do want another keeper, would they necessary go straight into the side ahead of Lammens?

If the Belgian keeps that up his form the next six weeks - and United's overall form continues to improve - then ter Stegen would seem no more guaranteed to get the minutes that have prompted his reported desire to leave Barcelona.