Newcastle United rocked by ANOTHER striker injury: report

Newcastle United have suffered yet another injury blow, with the international break only a few days old.

The Magpies have recently seen Anthony Gordon withdraw from the England squad due to a hip problem, whilst Nick Pope and Joelinton have both picked up separate issues in the last few days.

And things have already gotten worse for manager Eddie Howe, with another forward now set for a spell on the sidelines, as a busy fixture pile-up approaches for his Newcastle side.

Newcastle United suffer another injury problem as striker pulls out of international duty

Newcastle United's injury list is becoming a worry (Image credit: Getty Images)

After losing to Brentford before November's break, the Magpies will hope key members of the squad can quickly return, especially given the nature of their hectic upcoming schedule.

Howe's side have 11 games between now and the end of the calendar year, with a huge clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, as well as tough games against Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea also approaching in the Premier League.

Udskiftning i truppen 🔄William Osula må desværre udgå af truppen med en skade. I stedet har landstræner udtaget Yussuf Poulsen til de to afgørende VM-kvalifikationskampe. God bedring, Will, og velkommen til truppen, Yus!#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/spVtkSvIq1November 10, 2025

Sadly, as confirmed by the Danish FA, William Osula has had to drop out of Denmark's upcoming internationals against Belarus and Scotland.

Yussuf Poulsen has been called up to replace him, as the nature of Osula's injury has not yet been confirmed by either his nation or his club.

“Yussuf has a huge amount of experience and has previously kicked Denmark to the World Cup and European Championship finals. He can change games with his pressing, his presence in the box, and he is always ready to fight until the blood spurts, and that will be a decisive factor for us,” said coach Brian Riemer as he made Osula's injury known.

William Osula was subject to summer interest but opted to stay at St James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osula was the subject of summer interest, but opted to remain at St James' Park, especially after it was learnt that Yoane Wissa would be facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The former Brentford man is yet to feature for his new side, but could return to action in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old is likely to be called up by DR Congo, which could frustrate Howe even more, as that leaves just Nick Woltemade to lead the line for the Magpies over the next few months.