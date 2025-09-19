Is Nottingham Forest defender Murillo injured? Premier League injury update
Forest’s star defender limped off in the defeat to Arsenal last weekend, but will he recover in time for their game against Burnley?
Nottingham Forest defender Murillo picked up an injury during the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal last weekend.
The defender received treatment on the pitch at The Emirates before coming off, and subsequently missed Forest’s midweek defeat to Swansea in the Carabao Cup.
Is Nottingham Forest’s Murillo available this weekend?
Murillo, who has impressed for Forest since joining the club from Corinthians in 2023, is an integral part of the set-up at the City Ground and is usually one of the first names on the team sheet.
The defender put pen to paper on a new four-year deal in January, ultimately deciding to stay at the club despite heavy speculation linking him with an exit.
Despite trudging off against Arsenal, it is not thought that Murillo's injury is a serious one.
In fact, according to Postecoglu, the Brazilian could well feature against Burnley this weekend.
“He was very, very sore on Saturday night, but every day he's improved. I had a chat with him this morning, in a similar vein. He wants to be ready for Saturday. It's a day-by-day thing. But certainly with the improvement he’s made so far, we’re hopeful he’ll be available (for Saturday),” he said.
Forest head to Turf Moor on Saturday for a 3:00 pm kick-off, and will be looking to register their first three points since the opening weekend.
