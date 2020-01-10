Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham misses clash with Watford due to knee problem
Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham is expected be out for up to three months with a knee injury, the PA news agency understands.
Wales international Mepham is thought to have suffered ligament damage during the FA Cup third-round win over Luton.
Norway forward Joshua King (hamstring) and Jack Stacey (thigh) have added to a packed treatement room – with Nathan Ake (hamstring), Adam Smith (foot), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), David Brooks (ankle), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot) and Charlie Daniels (knee) also continuing their own recovery.
Nathaniel Chalobah has shaken off a knock and will be available for Watford’s trip to the south coast.
Chalobah was withdrawn at half-time during last Saturday’s 3-3 draw FA Cup draw against Tranmere, but has trained this week.
Craig Cathcart is also set to feature, but Kiko Femenia (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (suspended), Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Tom Cleverley (foot) are all sidelined
Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, Francis, S Cook, Rico, Simpson, Gosling, Lerma, L Cook, H Wilson, Solanke, C Wilson, Boruc, Jordan, Surman, Stanislas, Fraser, Billing, Dobre, Surridge.
Watford provisional squad: Foster, Cathcart, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Deulofeu, Deeney, Sarr, Gomes, Dawson, Masina, Foulquier, Chalobah, Pereyra, Quina, Gray, Success.
