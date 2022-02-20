Chelsea report: Cesar Azpilicueta's future still up in the air

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly yet to decide whether he will stay with the club beyond this season.

The defender is set to become a free agent in the summer, and Barcelona are said to have made him a contract offer already.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea want to Azpilicueta to sign a new deal but have left the ball in the 32-year-old's court.

Azpilicueta recently captained the Blues to glory in the Club World Cup - the ninth trophy he has won in his 10 seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international signed from Marseille in the summer of 2012 and has gone on to make more than 450 appearances for the European champions.

Having served as vice-captain to Gary Cahill in 2017/18 and 2018/19, Azpilicueta took the armband outright ahead of the 2019/20 season.

A key component of the Chelsea defence for the best part of a decade, it is not hard to see why the Blues want to keep hold of their skipper.

As would be expected, Azpilicueta has given little away with regards to his uncertain contract situation. Speaking to the club's official website after making his 300th Premier League start in last month's 1-1 draw at Brighton, he said:

"Eventually the moment will come [to make a decision about his future], but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

Chelsea continue the defence of their Champions League crown when they host Lille in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Tuesday.