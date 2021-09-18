Dario Zanatta nets the winner for Raith

Dario Zanatta got the only goal as Raith won 1-0 at Morton to climb up to fifth in the cinch Championship table.

Morton’s Tom Allan was just wide of the post with a free-kick after 15 minutes before firing off target seven minutes later.

Darren Hynes shot over as Morton continued to dominate but they paid for wasting their chances as Raith went ahead just after the half hour as Zanatta put the visitors ahead.

Two minutes after the break Morton’s Robbie Muirhead saw his shot saved by Raith keeper Jamie MacDonald before Zanatta and Ross Matthews spurned chances to double the lead.

Brad Spencer fired over for the visitors but Raith had done enough to beat Morton who lie eighth in the table.