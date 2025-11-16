Pre-Match Poser no.1: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Fancy an elite-level football quiz question that would have even Pep Guardiola scratching his head? Here's our teaser this Sunday…

Zinedine Zidane did it, just before Roberto Ayala – and then Jens Lehmann did it shortly after that. Kieran Trippier is the only English man to have done it. Karim Benzema can claim to have done it on a technicality. Lionel Messi could well do it twice. What is it?

We'll reveal the answer on Monday, November 17, in the comments.

