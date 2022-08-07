Erling Haaland compared to Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester City brace
By Ben Hayward published
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was likened to Cristiano Ronaldo by Roy Keane after his impressive debut on Sunday
Erling Haaland has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo by Manchester United legend Roy Keane following his impressive Premier League debut for Manchester City on Sunday.
The Norwegian striker hit a goal in each half to seal a 2-0 victory for City against West Ham at the London Stadium and Keane - in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports - was full of praise for the 22-year-old.
"He is like Ronaldo with his darting runs. He doesn't get too involved with the build-up but when it comes in the box he’s alive," said Keane, who played alongside Cristiano at United between 2003 and 2005.
Former City defender Micah Richards was also impressed by Haaland's debut, which saw him open the scoring with a penalty after winning the spot-kick himself in the first half and then latching onto a superb pass from Kevin De Bruyne to make it 2-0 in the second period.
"How many times have we talked about City and said 'they have got no one in the width of the goal'? Now [they have got] him," he said.
"The runs that he makes, he's going to score so many goals."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
