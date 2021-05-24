Euro 2020 squads: Sergio Ramos DROPPED from Spain's squad
Veteran defender Ramos is missing from Spain's Euro 2020 squad - paving the way for Aymeric Laporte
Spain's Euro 2020 squad has been revealed - and Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos has been dropped.
The captain has 180 caps for his national side but won't be appearing at the Euros this summer after manager Luis Enrique dropped him from the side. Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City has been called up in his absence.
This is a huge shock in Spanish football: Ramos was widely expected to be leading the Spanish in the tournament and has been a mainstay in every 23-man squad since 2006.
The 35-year-old is a key figure at club level and has won a World Cup and two Euros with Spain.
