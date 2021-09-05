European transfer news: Franck Ribery set to join Salernitana

Franck Ribery is set to carry his career on into a 22nd season by signing for Serie A newcomers Salernitana.

The 38-year-old was released by Fiorentina this summer after a two-year spell in Florence. He made 51 appearances for the I Viola, scoring five goals.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the winger will have a medical at Salernitana on Monday.

It's not quite 'Here we go!' territory, but, all being well, the Frenchman will put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Campania outfit.

I Granata will be a familiar name to fans of Serie A in its 90s glory days, and they return to the top flight after 22 years away - having reformed after going bankrupt in 2005.

Ribery turns 39 in April, and there's every chance this will be the former Champions League winner and World Cup runner-up's swansong.

Should the move go through, Ribery will be onto the ninth club of his career. He spent a successful 12 years with Bayern Munich after spells with Galatasaray and Marseille, having started out at hometown club Boulogne way back in 2000.

Salernitana began the Serie A season with a 3-2 defeat on the road against Bologna, before going down 4-0 at home to Roma.

