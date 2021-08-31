Quiz! Can you name the biggest transfers in the history of Europe's top five leagues?

Eight minutes on the clock, 25 answers to guess - can you name the biggest transfers in the history of Europe's top five leagues?

As another hectic transfer window draws to a close, now seems the right time to reflect on some of the biggest transfers in the history of Europe's top five leagues: the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Such is the ever-growing nature of football, all of these have happened over the past decade, and many of them comfortably clear the £100m mark (one almost hits the £200m barrier!).

Some of the names on this quiz have even moved this summer - putting paid to the idea that COVID-19 would restrict Europe's biggest clubs to bargain buys this year. Some feature more than once, making their accumulative purchase fees astronomical.

So, without further ado, it's time to see if you can name the biggest transfers in the history of Europe's top five leagues.

