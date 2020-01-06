What time is the FA Cup fourth round draw and when can you watch it?
By Conor Pope
The FA Cup Fourth Round is set to take place on the weekend of Saturday 25 January – find out who plays who tonight
After a weekend of FA Cup action, the Third Round of the competition reaches its finale with Arsenal hosting Leeds United on Monday night, at 7.56pm at the Emirates.
Tradition dictates that the draw for the next round of the competition takes place after the first round of games, however, the fourth round draw for the FA Cup this season will be just before the final match of the long weekend.
BBC pundit Alex Scott, who had three spells at Arsenal during her career, is set to draw the numbers with David O’Leary. O’Leary still holds the Arsenal appearance record, and has both managed and played for Leeds.
What time is the draw?
From 7.35pm, Monday January 6, 2019
What channel is it on?
It is being shown on BBC One, in the build-up to Arsenal vs Leeds
The draw will be broadcast on BBC One, as part of the build-up to the Arsenal vs Leeds tie, and will be the main feature of The Emirates FA Cup Show, hosted by Spencer Owen and Jules Breach.
The Emirates FA Cup Show is a new online show which will be broadcast on the official Twitter account of the FA Cup. You can catch the first episode tonight at 19:11, by following @EmiratesFACup on Twitter.
When will the FA Cup fourth round take place?
The FA Cup fourth round will consist of 16 fixtures, to be played on the weekend of Saturday January 25. Replays are set for Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 January.
What number is my team in the draw?
The ball numbers for each of the clubs left in the competition are as follows:
1. Leicester City
2. Queens Park Rangers
3. Fulham
4. Chelsea
5. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United
6. West Bromwich Albion
7. Rochdale or Newcastle United
8. Cardiff City or Carlisle United
9. Oxford United
10. Sheffield United
11. Southampton
12. Liverpool
13. Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town
14. AFC Bournemouth
15. Sheffield Wednesday
16. Bristol Rovers or Coventry City
17. Barnsley
18. Manchester City
19. Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur
20. Reading or Blackpool
21. Watford or Tranmere Rovers
22. Norwich City
23. Millwall
24. Derby County
25. Hull City
26. Brentford
27. Portsmouth
28. Arsenal or Leeds United
29. West Ham United
30. Northampton Town
31. Burnley
32. Birmingham City
