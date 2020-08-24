"Football is just a vibe!" Jadon Sancho teams up with Nike to release new footwear and apparel range

Jadon Sancho has teamed up with Nike to produce his first footwear and apparel collection, inspired by the streets of London which helped mould him into the player and the personality he is today.

The SE11 Sancho Collection is available to pre-order right away, here.

The SE11 Collection, named after the postcode Sancho grew up in, is a celebration of the Borussia Dortmund and England winger's connection to his hometown of Kennington, in south-east London.

(Image credit: Nike)

The Nike range features a number of cultural references to the person and player the 20-year old has grown into. 'MEGZ' is written on the side of the boot, a reference to Sancho's penchant for nutegging unfortunate defenders. ‘Sancho Sauce’ and ‘Vibez’ are also written repeatedly across the boot.

“Football is just a vibe, it gives you a feeling like no other and no matter how old you are, it never leaves you," Sancho explains. "The sauce is something you’re born with, you either have it or you don’t. I’d use it to describe the way I play, the sauce spills all over the pitch.”

(Image credit: Nike)

Additionally, a 'NO BALL GAMES' sign adorns the boots - a common sight in the housing estates across South East London, where Sancho honed his craft playing football in small-size football cages with his friends.

In addition to the boots, the collection includes a Nike F.C. jersey, tracksuit, t-shirt and south London jersey – all are influenced by Sancho's roots.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

HOW TO FIX EUROPEAN FOOTBALL Europe’s leagues have never been so predictable – but the solutions might be worse

BARCELONA Ronald Koeman confirmed as new Barcelona manager – but their problems run far deeper than hiring a new boss

GUIDE How to get BT Sport on Now TV – and watch every Champions League and Europa League game on your TV this month with no contract