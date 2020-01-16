FPL transfer watch: Why Leicester are losing their appeal

Despite their early-season heroics, it appears FPL managers are starting to turn their backs on Leicester City.

The Foxes exodus is one of the more surprising findings from PA analysis of the most transferred-out players for gameweek 23.

So why are they being shown the door, and who else is following them?

Foxes in the outbox

(PA Graphics)

Brendan Rodgers’ side has had an exemplary season but recent form has seen the club dip to third in the table and their big players duck out of fantasy form.

Noone exemplifies this better than midfielder James Maddison (£7.7 million) whose popularity this season saw his price rise from £7 million to as high as £7.8 million.

After one goal and no assists in his last six, though, the Englishman has more net transfers out this week than any other midfielder in his mid-range price bracket (£6.6 million to £7.9 million) – and the same story can be seen in the Foxes’ defence too.

(PA Graphics)

Ricardo Pereira was the king of consistency a month or so ago, bagging four clean sheets in a row between gameweeks 10 and 13, but this week he is the most dropped premium defender (£5.5 million or more).

At £6.4 million Pereira has just one clean sheet and no goals or assists in his last seven gameweeks, so it’s understandable managers are instead opting for more solid options.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

With six clean sheets on the bounce, Liverpool defenders – such as Andy Robertson (£7.0m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) – are some of the most popular replacements.

The Leicester player not taking the poor form hit is league top scorer Jamie Vardy (£10.0m), who is the fifth most transferred-in player of the round – but with 149 fantasy points so far this season it’s little wonder why.

Former favourites show fantasy is fickle

(PA Graphics)

Top of the pile for transfers out this week is, unsurprisingly, Arsenal goal-getter Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) following his red card and resulting three-week suspension last time out.

There are some other old FPL favourites being shown the door that may surprise you however, not least Wolves man Raul Jimenez (£7.5m).

Despite a mid-range price tag and eight goals and six assists this season, the Mexican’s run of three games without a direct attacking contribution has been enough for him to have the second-highest net transfers out this round.

(Paul Harding/PA)

Usually a safe bet, perhaps managers have looked ahead to a tough run of Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester in Wolves’ next four fixtures – or perhaps cheaper and more prolific options such as Southampton’s Danny Ings (£6.8m) have tempted them away.

Another former star, Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli (£8.6m) sits third in the booting-out tables this gameweek. After eight returns in eight games (five goals and three assists) between gameweeks nine and 16, Alli now has one in his past six.

At that price, you can see why managers think there’s more they can do with their money. But with Watford, Norwich and Aston Villa coming up in Spurs’ next four fixtures, there could be some regret on the horizon.

Cherries not on top

(PA Graphics)

Bournemouth’s recent woes, with just two goals and one win in their last eight games, has seen them drop to 19th in the Premier League.

And as if things weren’t tough enough for Cherries fans, their players are being shipped out in their droves by FPL managers.

After a hamstring injury stopped him playing last time out, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7 million) is the most transferred-out goalkeeper of the round – while Sergio Rico (£4.4m) holds the same unwanted accolade amongst cut-price defenders.

(John Walton/PA)

The next four fixtures will be defining for Eddie Howe’s side, with ties against fellow relegation-battlers Norwich, Brighton and Aston Villa.

If these go well for the Cherries it could mean FPL points for their players, but form suggests backing them is very much a punt.