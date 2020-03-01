Gary Neville explains why playing at Wembley is different to every other ground ahead of League Cup final

Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville says there is no experience quite like playing at Wembley.

Manchester City and Aston Villa meet at the national stadium in the final of the League Cup on Sunday.

Neville appeared regularly at the London-based ground during his career, and he has explained why it is “different” to playing elsewhere.

“I think people have talked over the years about the possible weakening of that position by having the FA Cup semi-finals there and obviously allowing Tottenham to play there, but if you get to an FA Cup final, or if you're a young English player making your debut at Wembley, getting that cap, it is an incredibly special place,” he told Sky Sports.

"You will be extremely nervous, with levels of anxiety that you've never experienced before. I remember my first game of Euro 96 - I had the driest mouth I've ever had in my life. It was nerves and the feeling of complete dehydration.

"You see players getting cramp at Wembley, having things happen to them at Wembley that have never happened to them before, and that's just purely the occasion and what happens in the build-up to it. It's just a completely different feeling."

"It is special because it feels like an event. Every time you play at Wembley it doesn't feel like a game of football.

"I know everyone will tell you that they treat every game the same, and prepare the same, you do, but you know that coach ride to Wembley, the feeling of an England international or a cup final, it does feel like an occasion or event rather than a football match.

“When you go to Wembley you know it is very different.”

