‘I remember playing “Wembley Doubles” when I was just a kid’ Glenn Murray on helping the next generation realise their dreams

Glenn Murray is an ambassador for the 2025/26 Utilita Kids Cup

The path to Wembley was laid out for thousands of young players this week as EFL legend Glenn Murray helped kick off the 2025/26 Utilita Kids & Girls Cup at Southampton’s Staplewood Training Ground.

Murray, who spent more than a decade lighting up the EFL with Crystal Palace, Brighton and Reading, was front and centre at the launch event, joining local school teams for skills sessions and a round of the iconic playground staple ‘Wembley Doubles’.

For the former striker, the occasion stirred memories of his own footballing ambitions.

'It’s incredible to think some of them could actually play at Wembley later this season' – Glenn Murray is hoping to inspire the next generation of Wembley idols

Glenn Murray in action for Brighton in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s amazing to be back with the Utilita Kids & Girls Cup, this competition is really special,” he told FourFourTwo.

“I remember playing games like Wembley Doubles when I was their age and dreaming about stepping out at Wembley one day.

Glenn Murray had a successful Premier League career

“Being here today and seeing these kids full of energy and excitement brings that all back – it’s incredible to think some of them could actually play at Wembley later this season.”

The Utilita Kids & Girls Cup remains one of the country’s biggest school football tournaments, with more than 21,000 boys and girls taking part every season. Representing all 72 EFL clubs, children across England and Wales are given the chance to wear their local club’s badge, compete in structured tournaments, and, for a lucky few, play under the famous Wembley arch.

This season’s Girls Cup will progress through local and regional stages before two schools emerge to play ahead of the Vertu Trophy Final on 12 April 2026.

The Kids Cup follows a similar journey, with finalists earning the chance to walk out at Wembley during the EFL Play-Off Finals over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The competition has an impressive record of featuring future stars before they break through into the professional ranks. Jamal Musiala, Adam Wharton, Scott McTominay and England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck all took part in earlier editions.

Jamal Musiala competed in the Kids Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Social media creators Harriet Pavlou and Ben Nuttall, who share more than 35 million followers across their various platforms, also joined Murray for the launch and will be sharing content from the event across their channels and Utilita Football’s platforms from 18 November.

For the schoolchildren who took part, the dream of Wembley is now just a few wins away – and for some, Murray's childhood fantasy may yet become their reality.