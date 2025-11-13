Why Manchester United will NOT host UEFA Euro 2028 amid Old Trafford upgrade plans

Old Trafford will not be one of the stadiums used at EURO 2028.

The nine venues for EURO 2028 were revealed on Wednesday and conspicuous by its absence was the largest club stadium in the United Kingdom, Old Trafford.

The home of Manchester United has a capacity of just over 74,000 and was initially shortlisted by the Football Association as a potential venue for the tournament, which will take place in England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

While there were suggestions online that Old Trafford’s non-selection was due to the decaying nature of the stadium, most notably its infamous leaking roof, the reason for its absence is actually much more straightforward.

Manchester United will not host UEFA Euro 2028 at Old Trafford

Wembley Stadium will host the semi-finals and final (Image credit: Alamy)

Consultation between Man United and the FA led to a mutual agreement that the famous ground – which was one of eight host venues at EURO 1996 and hosted the 2003 Champions League final – would not be included as there was a plan redevelopment.

The club announced this in 2023, but earlier this year, intentions for a new stadium were outlined.

Either way, Man United could not commit amid fears they may be forced to withdraw nearer the time with the Manchester spot instead going to the Etihad Stadium.

Old Trafford is not the only iconic stadium missing from the list with Anfield also not selected for the rather peculiar reason of their pitch measurements not being up to size.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Emirates Stadium was also not selected with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium getting the second London spot alongside Wembley.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will host the opening game of the tournament, while both semi-finals and the final will be played at Wembley.

Both England and Wales will also have a quarter-final, as will fellow hosts Ireland (Aviva Stadium) and Scotland (Hampden Park).

Full list of stadiums for EURO 2028

London — Wembley Stadium (90,652)

Cardiff — Principality Stadium (73,952)

London — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,322)

Manchester — Etihad Stadium (61,000)

Liverpool — Hill Dickinson Stadium (52,679)

Newcastle — St James’ Park (52,305)

Birmingham — Villa Park (52,190)

Glasgow — Hampden Park (52,032)

Dublin — Aviva Stadium (51,711)