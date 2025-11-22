How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Live streams, TV coverage as Premier League champions look to recover form

Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest today for an important test of the Premier League champions' credentials, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday, 22 November 2025
• Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET
• Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
• TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Liverpool looked to have put a stop to their drifting form with home wins against Aston Villa and Real Madrid but their last game, against Manchester City, brought the Reds to earth with a bump.
Back on home turf, Arne Slot's tweaks will be in the spotlight on Saturday. Liverpool weren't at their best against City but you can be sure Pep Guardiola will mastermind more eye-catching results this season.
Slot and Liverpool will be desperate to show it was a one-off. Former Everton manager Sean Dyche and Nottingham Forest stand in their way.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Is Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK?
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.
The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.
Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest in the US
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.
Is there a Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest free live stream?
There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest by signing up for a free trial.
Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.
Watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League preview
Liverpool's home results were easy to overlook while the attention was on their run of defeats but they've won seven out of nine at home this season.
One of the two defeats was in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace, the other against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Nobody on the red half of Merseyside enjoyed that afternoon but it happens. Liverpool have found a way in most of their home games – not comfortable, by any means, but productive – and are firm favourites on Saturday.
Forest are on their third manager of the season and Dyche isn't in the job to surprise anyone. Five goals in their last two matches might be cause to look twice but turning four defeats on the spin into a steady gathering of points is Dyche's remit.
Last time he faced Liverpool, he was in the Everton dugout for a 2-0 win at Goodison Park. He only beat the Reds twice as the manager of Burnley, once at Anfield.
All eyes are on the treatment room, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in line for a possible return after missing the last five Premier League games through injury. Jeremie Frimpong is expected to sit out again.
Forest could welcome back Chris Wood, Oleskandar Zinchenko and Callum Hudson-Odoi as they work their way back from their respective injuries but this is a major test for Dyche's side whatever their line-up.
Forest start the weekend in the bottom three but a second successive win could lift them a few places up the table. From there, all they need is Dycheball all the way.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest
FourFourTwo predicts a comfortable home win at Anfield and a clean sheet regardless of who plays in goal.
