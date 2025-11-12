Ray Parlour: Game that changed my life

Ray Parlour is an Arsenal legend, winning three titles at Highbury.

Still the Gunners' record appearance-holder in the Premier League, the Romford Pele has taken on cult status in his retirement as one of the great characters of Premier League football of his time.

So FourFourTwo asked the former Arsenal midfielder for the four games that he believes changed his life…

1. Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal (First Division, 1992)

Ray Parlour in action against Liverpool in 1992 (Image credit: Alamy)

“My pro debut. At that stage, you’re used to playing reserve games in front of 150 people, then you’re suddenly given your big chance. I made my debut at Anfield – such an iconic ground. You don’t get much more daunting than one of the best stadiums in the world.

“A few days before, George Graham told me I’d get my chance and, honestly, I just tried not to think about it too much, because I wouldn’t have slept with all the nerves and excitement. I remember my dad came to watch – he sat in the directors’ box and said he was so proud to see his boy running out at Anfield. That one means a lot to me.”

2. Arsenal 4-0 Everton (Premier League, 1998)

“Arsene Wenger’s first Double and a brilliant season for me. The Everton game, when we clinched the title, sticks out. We battered them and Tony Adams scored with a lovely half-volley. I put in one of my best performances that day, running my socks off, even though I didn’t score.

“I won Arsenal’s player of the season that year – that’s no easy feat up against Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmars and Nicolas Anelka. But I played my part in an iconic season. I was one of the Invincibles too, but felt at my best during the Double campaign. As soon as a game finished, I just couldn’t wait for us to play the next one.”

3. Finland 0-0 England (World Cup qualifier, 2000)

Ray Parlour of England holds off Jari Litmanen of Finland (Image credit: Shaun Botterill / Allsport)

“This match was the closest I would ever come to scoring for England. Listen, I actually did score – it was one of those Frank Lampard ones where it hit the bar and came down over the line, but wasn’t given. There was no VAR or goal-line technology back then. That might have pushed me on to play the next England game and help cement my place in the team.

“Not to point fingers, but the linesman might have cost me a few caps! I’m proud of my England career – I got 10 caps during a very tough era, up against a lot of brilliant competition and some great players – but who knows if I could have done more?”

4. Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea (FA Cup Final, 2002)

😍TWO STUNNING GOALS! Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea | FA Cup Final highlights | 2002 - YouTube Watch On

“Growing up in my house, the FA Cup final was everything. It was the biggest game of the year and one of the only live games you could watch on TV at the time. My parents were really into it, and I’d sit with them and my brothers every year. For me to play in those games was massive for my whole family.

“I’d played in the 1993 FA Cup Final against Sheffield Wednesday, which we won in a replay, but in the 2002 final against Chelsea, I scored a nice curling goal too. Scoring in an FA Cup final and winning the trophy is everything you dreamed of as a kid. One of the best days I’ve ever had.”