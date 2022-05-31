Ghana World Cup 2022 home kit released: Puma go minimal once more for the Black Stars
The Ghana World Cup 2022 home kit has been released – and it's a slick, effortless return to minimalism for the Black Stars.
The Ghanian national team went bolder with their last shirts, which featured all-over geometric patterns. For the upcoming Qatar spectacular, however, it's back to the same, plain white shirt that fans know – with colourful cuffs and the traditional black star in the centre of the chest.
Still, the top has managed to polarise some fans who perhaps wanted something a little brighter.
The Ghana shirt is one of the first to have been announced ahead of the World Cup this winter in the Middle East. Other Puma shirts that have got their release include Morocco, Senegal, Serbia, Switzerland, Iceland, Ivory Coast, Czech Republic and Uruguay.
The Puma logo has the typeface included under the cat this time around and there are no big leftfield swerves in terms of design: all the new Puma shirts are clean and minimal. Italy's home top – the last in their current deal with the brand – is set to be worn against Argentina in Wednesday's Finalissima at Wembley.
Still, there are some beautiful touches on this particular Ghana shirt. The red, yellow and green are very bright on this one, following a much darker shirts and the cuffs look beautiful on this jersey.
The collar too is well-made with a yellow flourish. This feels like a return to classic after doing something daring – and should the Black Stars have a good World Cup, it'll be sure to go down as a favourite in time.
There are certainly similarities with the 2010 shirt that Ghana took to the World Cup in Brazil. Here's hoping that the Black Stars can avenge that horrible exit to Uruguay when they take them on in the group stage this time around…
Buy the Puma Ghana World Cup 2022 home shirt from Puma's official website (opens in new tab)
