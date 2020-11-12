Good news for Manchester City? Lionel Messi's dad brands PSG links "Fake news"

The football world is set for another Lionel Messi transfer saga, with the Argentinian's dad coming out to claim links to Paris Saint-Germain are untrue.

Messi was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona all summer long, with the No.10 said to be more and more frustrated with off-pitch drama at Camp Nou. A poor season culminated in Barca being thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and sacking manager Quique Setien.

Barca captain Messi revealed in an interview that he was set to stay another year at the club but since then, president Josep Bartomeu has left the club, seemingly ending the rumoured power struggle behind the scenes.

Nevertheless, there are still superclubs across Europe interested in signing Messi.

“I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave," Messi claimed over the summer. “I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute."

“The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster. My love for Barca will never change."

Manchester City were the favourites to land Messi over the summer, with Pep Guardiola's relationship with his former player being one of the rumoured pulls. This week, Paris Saint-Germain have been rumoured to have entered the race, too.

PSG haven't signed a player of superstar calibre since capturing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2017. Though there would be issues over financial fair play laws, the prospect of bringing a player of Messi's profile may be too big a chance to miss - Messi's father and agent Jorge appears to have quashed this possibility, however, calling the rumours "fake news".

Manchester City, it's been claimed, are keen on Messi staying at the Etihad for two or three years before joining New York City FC in the MLS, another of the City Football Group's sides. Despite the connection with his former manager though, Guardiola has yet to commit to a contract extension beyond next summer.

Barcelona, it is believed, are desperately trying to extend Messi's deal regardless, despite a presidential election looming in which the captain will be a big talking point. One presidential candidate at Barcelona, Toni Freixa, has even suggested that Messi may have to take a pay cut to stay at the club he's been at since 2001.

