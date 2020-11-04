James Collins scores only goal as Luton seal victory over Rotherham

Luton put on a clinical display to earn a 1-0 victory over Rotherham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Both sides had opportunities to snatch the three points but it was Luton’s James Collins who showed the most composure in front of goal to make it back-to-back away victories.

Visiting goalkeeper Simon Sluga was forced into the first save of the game as he clawed away Jamie Lindsay’s curling effort after Florian Jozefzoon had teed him up.

Lindsay then tested Sluga on the other side of his goal with a clever flick but again the Croatian international was alert enough to push the shot behind the post.

Harry Cornick was looking Luton’s biggest threat and his cross appeared as though it was going to be turned in by Luke Berry before Michael Ihiekwe made a crucial intervention.

The next two opportunities fell to Michael Smith but the Rotherham striker failed to really test Sluga with either.

It should have been the visitors going in ahead at the break but Jamal Blackman pushed away a shot from George Moncur after he had been picked out by Collins.

Matty Pearson came even closer in added time as his 25-yard effort whistled just inches wide.

Millers skipper Ihiekwe had to deny Luton again in the second half as he cleared Cornick’s goal-bound effort off the line after Blackman had flapped at a cross and left his goal unguarded.

The visitors were certainly on top and Berry’s deflected shot would have temporarily had Rotherham worried before it flew just off target.

A block was needed at the other end from Pearson to deny Dan Barlaser from close-range as he ran on to substitute George Hirst’s cutback.

The breakthrough finally came in the 70th minute with Collins nipping between the Rotherham defence and meeting Berry’s free-kick perfectly to smash beyond Blackman.

Luton were clearly not content with just a one-goal advantage and they ramped up the pressure.

Moncur had a great opening to double the lead as he raced clear on the counter-attack but the midfielder’s chipped effort was disappointingly straight at Blackman.

Berry came much closer with the next attack as he cut inside from the right side of the box and curled an effort against the post.

Rotherham’s best chance of stealing a late leveller fell to Matt Crooks but the midfielder could not divert Ben Wiles’ cross on goal.