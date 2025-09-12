It's the ultimate West Ham United quiz, as we assemble all Irons.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: PA Images) CURATED PREMIER LEAGUE QUIZZES Play more Prem quizzes

40 questions have been prepped for this quiz, delving into the heritage of the Hammers, from FA Cup wins, to promotions and relegations, from cult players to European triumphs.

We want to hear from you, too: sign into FourFourTwo and you'll be able to not just leave your score in the comments and compare with your fellow West Ham United fans – you'll get a hint for any question you wish, where we remove one of the possible answers (because we really are that kind).

Handpicked West Ham United quizzes we know you'll love

We've got a fresh batch of quizzes to put your West Ham knowledge to the test, from heroes to heartbreak, all courtesy of Kwizly.

First up, a quiz for the fans who know their club's history. Can you name every single West Ham player who has represented England at a major tournament since 1966? Then, it's time to test your memory of a truly iconic season. Can you name every single player who was relegated with the club in 2002/03, during the infamous 42-point season?

Next, we're taking a trip back to a truly legendary Premier League win. See if you can recall the West Ham United line-up that beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 back in 2012. Then, why not tell us David Moyes' most-played players at each of his Premier League clubs?

Don't let these quizzes pass you by. Join our newsletter to get a new challenge delivered to your inbox every single weekday.