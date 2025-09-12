The Ultimate West Ham United quiz
It's the ultimate West Ham United quiz, dipping into the history of the Hammers with fiendishly difficult teasers
It's the ultimate West Ham United quiz, as we assemble all Irons.
CURATED PREMIER LEAGUE QUIZZES Play more Prem quizzes
40 questions have been prepped for this quiz, delving into the heritage of the Hammers, from FA Cup wins, to promotions and relegations, from cult players to European triumphs.
We want to hear from you, too: sign into FourFourTwo and you'll be able to not just leave your score in the comments and compare with your fellow West Ham United fans – you'll get a hint for any question you wish, where we remove one of the possible answers (because we really are that kind).
Handpicked West Ham United quizzes we know you'll love
We've got a fresh batch of quizzes to put your West Ham knowledge to the test, from heroes to heartbreak, all courtesy of Kwizly.
First up, a quiz for the fans who know their club's history. Can you name every single West Ham player who has represented England at a major tournament since 1966? Then, it's time to test your memory of a truly iconic season. Can you name every single player who was relegated with the club in 2002/03, during the infamous 42-point season?
Next, we're taking a trip back to a truly legendary Premier League win. See if you can recall the West Ham United line-up that beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 back in 2012. Then, why not tell us David Moyes' most-played players at each of his Premier League clubs?
Don't let these quizzes pass you by. Join our newsletter to get a new challenge delivered to your inbox every single weekday.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.