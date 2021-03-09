Juventus v Porto live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Juventus v Porto live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 9 March, 8.00pm GMT

Juventus will be looking to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit when they host Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega put Porto in a commanding position when these two teams met at the Estadio do Dragao last month, but Federico Chiesa’s late effort may yet prove pivotal in the tie.

Juventus were below par in Portugal and have - by their high standings - endured a difficult season up to now, but that away goal gives them a chance of advancing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fourth time in five years. Because of it, a win and clean sheet would see Andrea Pirlo’s side safely through to the last eight.

Juventus warmed up for Tuesday’s contest in the best possible fashion with a convincing 3-1 victory over Lazio. That win moved the reigning champions up to third in the table and reignited some supporters’ belief that the title is not yet out of reach for Pirlo’s men.

The most impressive aspect of their defeat of Lazio was that it came without Cristiano Ronaldo, who started the match on the bench and only came on for the final 20 minutes when the three points were already secured.

Saturday’s success will give Juventus optimism ahead of Porto’s visit, but the Portuguese giants should not be underestimated. They delivered an intelligent, coherent performance in the first leg in February and extended their unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga to 16 matches at the weekend.

Sporting CP are almost certainly uncatchable at the summit of the standings, but Porto are in good shape as they seek a place in the quarter-finals for the second time in three years. An early away goal for Sergio Conceicao’s side would put them in a strong position, but nothing can be ruled out when Ronaldo is on the pitch.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

