Leeds transfer news: Elland Road side approach Sampdoria defender Omar Colley

Sampdoria defender Omar Colley is a summer transfer target for Leeds United, according to reports in Italy.

TuttoMercatoWeb writes that the Yorkshire club are monitoring the 28-year-old ahead of a potential bid at the end of the season.

Colley penned a contract extension with the Serie A side until 2025 as recently as January.

However, the outlet believes that he could leave regardless after coming close to a Premier League switch last summer.

Leeds made a concrete approach in the last few days to find out more about the Gambian’s situation.

Their hopes of landing his signature have been boosted by Colley obtaining a work permit in February, according to the outlet.

Colley joined Sampdoria from Belgians Genk in July 2018 for €8 million, and has featured regularly for Claudio Ranieri’s side this season.

The centre-back has started all but two games since December, making a total of 22 league appearances and scoring one goal.

Samp’s Serie A status for next season is all-but secured, as they are 10th in the table with eight games remaining, 14 points above the relegation zone.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Which England internationals are currently injured – and who could miss out?

INTERVIEW Alan Pardew on Newcastle United: “It was stressful… tough at times – I couldn’t get away from the criticism”

QUIZ! Can you name the 20 players with the most offsides in Premier League history?