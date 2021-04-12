Leicester City transfer news: Foxes are favourites to sign Manchester United target Boubakary Soumare

Leicester City have moved ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Boubakary Soumare.

According to The Star, the Foxes are aiming to usurp their Premier League rivals by completing a £30million swoop for the Lille midfielder.

Soumare is highly rated in France after a promising start to his career, earning plaudits for his all-action performances and reading of the game.

He came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Lille in July 2017, making his professional debut later that year.

The France Under-21 international has made 106 appearances in all competitions for the club, establishing himself as an exciting young prospect under the watchful eye of Christophe Galtier.

The former Saint-Etienne manager has overseen remarkable progress since replacing Marcelo Bielsa in December 2017.

Captained by Jose Fonte, the Portuguese defender previously of Southampton and West Ham United, Les Dogues are a resurgent force at home and abroad.

Several of their players have been attracting interest from bigger clubs, including Soumare, who will soon be entering the final year of his contract.

Sometimes compared to Paul Pogba because of his quick feet and combination of physical and technical ability, Soumare has a long way to go to match the Man United midfielder’s attacking output.

Often sitting in front of the back four, he has failed to register a single goal or assist this season, even as Lille challenge for their first Ligue Un title since 2011.

But he has been a major factor in their exemplary defensive record, conceding just 19 goals in 32 games.

Friday’s 2-0 win away to Metz kept them top of the table, three points clear of reigning champions PSG, who beat Strasbourg 4-1 a day later.