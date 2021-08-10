Lionel Messi agrees two-year deal with PSG

Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal with French giants PSG, according to Sky Sports news.

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona earlier this month, after the La Liga club were banned from signing new players due to their financial situation. Messi gave a tearful farewell to the club on Monday, and was heavily linked with a move to Paris-Saint Germain.

Sky confirmed today that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who flew to Paris on Monday evening for contract talks, has now agreed terms on a reported €25m a year. The move will reunite Messi with former Barcelona teammate Neymar, with the pair set to form a formidable attacking trident with World Cup-winning French striker Kylian Mbappe.

Messi joined Barcelona at the age 13, and scored more than 650 goals across 16 glittering seasons. In Catalonia, the 34-year-old won 10 la Liga titles, seven Copa Del Reys and four Champions Leagues. He is the club's all-time record goalscorer and widely regarded as their greatest-ever player.

He had been rumoured to leave the club a year ago, only to have his transfer request blocked by the club. Despite having agreed to stay at Barcelona in the years to come, he is now set to join PSG.

