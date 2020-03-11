Belgian teenager's parents explain how Chelsea mix-up meant Liverpool missed out on their son

Jeremy Doku is regarded as a big prospect in his native Belgium and it's reported that a host of clubs have made approaches for him.

Doku's three goals and four assists in the Belgian top-flight have rekindled interest from Liverpool, according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad (via the Daily Star).

The report claims that Liverpool will contact Anderlecht to make a move for the 17-year-old this summer.

The Reds first courted the youngster last year when Doku visited Liverpool's Melwood training complex.

His parents revealed how Jurgen Klopp said he saw Doku as Sadio Mane's long-term successor, but the move fell through thanks to a bizarre mix-up involving his sister called Chelsea.

"At the age of 16, Jérémy could sign a pro contract with Anderlecht, but even then Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Ajax and PSV were interested," they told Het Nieuwsblad last month.

"We then visited clubs like Liverpool and Ajax, but Stellar Group left us the choice.

"My (David, his father) preference was Liverpool. How we were received there, damn.

"Trainer Klopp explained how he saw a potential successor to Sadio Mané in Jérémy. Steven Gerrard showed us videos with tactical analysis.

"At the training complex Mignolet, Mané and Wijnaldum came to talk to us. Yet Jérémy was distracted by the talk. Liverpool panicked.

"We talked about Chelsea and they thought he was going to sign there while we were just chatting about our youngest daughter. She’s called Chelsea.

"Van Holsbeeck (former Andelecht boss) was convinced that he would lose Jérémy almost for free to Liverpool and wanted to make the most of it.

"But Anderlecht did everything to keep our son. They handled it cleverly with that video of Romelu Lukaku. If Jérémy hesitated for a moment to leave, it took away the last doubt."

READ MORE...

Liverpool's 10 best ever shirts that you can buy right now

Billy Gilmour can become a legend at Chelsea - but only if he stays focused