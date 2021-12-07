Liverpool report: The SIX incredible targets that outgoing director Michael Edwards is leaving for the Reds to sign

Liverpool have been left six outstanding targets by prolific sporting director Michael Edwards, who is leaving the club imminently.

According to the Liverpool Echo, there are half a dozen players that Edwards has recommended signing - who has landed star after star for the Reds - and all of them are still obtainable in the next two to four transfer windows.

Edwards has agreed to leave Liverpool after a phenomenal recruitment job that has seen the Merseysiders rebuild their side from a team challenging for Europa League football into one of the most feared sides in Europe. Most of his signings have helped to turn Liverpool into English and European champions during his time - and yet his seal of approval could yet be a catalyst to how Liverpool continue to recruit without him.

Jonathan David was one forward that was considered before the Reds eventually pounced for Diogo Jota, with Lille man considered to be the Canadian answer to Roberto Firmino. David has gone on to prove Edwards’ taste right, flourishing in Ligue 1 this season.

Timo Werner was another prospective signing that Liverpool’s hierarchy eventually passed on. Though the now-Chelsea man has struggled in Premier League football, should he become available once more - with the Blues searching for new forwards - it’s perhaps likely Jurgen Klopp could rekindle this interest. As Mohamed Salah has proven, the Reds have rehabilitated floundering Blues in the past.

Adama Traore was recommended to the Liverpool hierarchy back when the Wolves man was valued at around £50m. The Spaniard has since seen his stock fall as his contract has shortened - and is now worth less than half, with the Anfield outfit reportedly still interested in the deal.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe - two stars who could be available in the summer - were also mentioned by Edwards as potential signings, while Barcelona’s La Masia wonderkid Ansu Fati completes the list. While all would be hugely expensive - with wages, in Haaland and Mbappe’s cases - the uncertain futures of both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane open doors for a superstar signing to perhaps arrive.

Liverpool, after all, have once before speculated to significantly accumulate under Edwards’ watch, selling Phillippe Coutinho to Barcelona for a nine-figure sum, only to strengthen in defence and in goal.

The Reds have been linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos and Luis Diaz in recent weeks.