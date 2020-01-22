Liverpool want to be relentless like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says Liverpool want to keep winning trophies for years to come.

The Reds won the Champions League last season and currently have a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also protecting an unbeaten run which has seen them avoid defeat in each of their last 39 top-flight matches.

And Oxlade-Chamberlain insists Liverpool will remain hungry even if the club wins its first title since 1990 this term.

"The way you can explain something like that is if you look at Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, the bar they have set for years and years and years, they might go one season or calendar year scoring 70 goals [and] if they hit 45 the next year they are probably not satisfied and the people around are probably not satisfied any more," he told the club's official website ahead of Thursday's clash with Wolves.

"Once you have proven to yourself and externally what you can achieve and the levels you can hit, that's when the difference is.

"When you consistently hit them year after year, or as close to, is when you will be satisfied with yourself and others will be satisfied.

"That's why the likes of those two players I just mentioned go down as the greatest – because they have been able to keep that up for year on year on year, for 10 or 15 years. That's nothing to think lightly of, it's unbelievably hard.

"When I look at last season, how it finished and we didn't win the league with 97 points, you've also got to respect what Man City managed to do that year, the year after they won it with 100 points.

"To then go and get 98 points the next season takes a lot of mental strength and it takes that sort of desire to go again the next year and not be satisfied with what you've done. To keep churning out game after game the next year takes a lot of doing and you've got to respect that.

"We're on a good track at the minute. Ninety-seven points and you've got that disappointment, that made us hungry for this year again. We're going well at the minute. But it's the same mentality of nothing is done yet, the job is not done.

"Winning trophies and winning matches is the same thing – once that's what you've got your mindset on doing, you do it one week and you've got to keep doing it every week. That's the sort of space we're in.

"As Adam [Lallana] said, it does become an addiction. It takes a lot of mental strength as well. We've got a good group of lads here and a great manager to keep pushing for that, so I don't think that will be an issue. It does become something you're hungry for.

"We're definitely hungry but we're nowhere near finished and we're not at the target we need to get to. We've got to stay hungry and keep pushing, then hopefully we get the results that we're after."

