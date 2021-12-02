Liverpool report: Adama Traore set to move for just £20m

Liverpool could get long-term target Adama Traore for as little as £20m - having previously been quoted £50m.

Football Insider claim that the rapid Spaniard is going extremely cheaply with Wolverhampton Wanderers wanting to accept any kind of fee for Traore, who hasn't established himself as one of Bruno Lage's favoured attackers.

At the height of his form under Nuno Espirito Santo, Traore linked up weekly with Raul Jimenez and was quoted at over £60, with both Liverpool and Manchester City interested in his services. Times have, however, changed.

Traore went to Euro 2020 with Spain but hasn't featured much this season. The winger is thought to be of interest to Liverpool as a squad option - and could play in multiple positions.

While the 25-year-old's best position is on the right-wing, it's unlikely he will displace Mohamed Salah as a starter. He could be used on the left or through the middle though, as he has been at Wolves. Likewise, Salah could move centrally to accommodate him.

Traore has also functioned as a right-wing-back in the past, too. With little cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Spaniard could be drafted in as back-up.

Manchester City have also shown interest in the past for the player, while Tottenham were apparently interested in the summer. Though Santo - who worked with Traore at Wolves - has since departed Spurs, Antonio Conte may see the pacy wide-man as an option at left-wing-back.

Traore has started only seven of Wolves' last 14 games.