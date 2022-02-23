Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp's Reds to sign "next Diogo Jota" in sensational £51m swoop
By Ed McCambridge published
Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified the player as the next piece in the jigsaw in Anfield transitional period
Jurgen Klopp has identified Wolves attacker Pedro Neto as the next player he wants in Liverpool's transfer revolution. The Portuguese returned to action for Wolves last weekend, following 10 months out, and his confident display has assured Klopp he is capable of making the switch to Anfield this summer.
That is according to Liverpool.com, who believe Klopp could be keen to add Neto to his squad this summer after previously praising Wolves for the "unbelievably intense" performances of their wingers over the past few seasons.
At just 21, Neto could be a long-term solution to Liverpool's attacking revamp, with the futures of both Sadio Mane ansd Mo Salah in doubt - while Roberto Firmino's fitness issues are an ongoing concern. The attacking trio have been central to Liverpool's success under Klopp, but all three are around the age of 30 and nearing the end of their prime years.
Liverpool have been linked with a transfer for Neto before, and will be monitoring his progress as his comeback unfolds. The player was out with a long-term knee injury but will be hoping to recapture his best form before the current Premier League season is out.
Neto already has 10 goals in 80 Wolves appearances and has the pace and work rate to thrive in a Klopp system. The success of former Wolves winger Diogo Jota, who Neto has been compared to in the past, has shown Klopp that the transition between the two clubs can be seamless as he looks to build on the success of the past few years.
Neto, who has previously won the Coppa Italia during his time with Lazio, still has a contract with Wolves until 2025, meaning he wouldn't come cheap. Yet Liverpool have shown during Klopp's reign that they are not afraid to flash the cash should the right player become available.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now most commonly spotted at local side Union Berlin.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.