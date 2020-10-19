Liverpool transfer news: Adama Traore to reject Reds and sign new deal with Wolves

Adama Traore is set to put an end to speculation about his future by signing a new deal with Wolves.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fantastic season with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last time out, scoring four goals and providing nine assists in the Premier League.

His improved end product earned Traore admiring glances from elsewhere, with Liverpool and Barcelona among those linked with a move for the speedy winger.

However, the transfer window closed earlier this month without Wolves receiving a formal bid for Traore’s services.

And according to The Sun, the Barcelona academy graduate is ready to snub interest from elsewhere and commit his future to Wolves.

That will come as a huge boost to Nuno and co. following the loss of Diogo Jota to Liverpool in the summer.

Traore’s current deal runs until June 2023 but he is poised to extend his stay and double his wages to £100,000 per week.

That will see him join Raul Jimenez, Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho on six-figure salaries at Molineux.

“Things will happen naturally,” Nuno said of Traore’s contractual situation.

"Speculation around our players doesn’t bother us. We know what we have to do.

“You can see how happy he’s been in training just by seeing us be together again.

“We know what we have to do. First of all you have to be happy where you are and he clearly is.”

Traore, who was also eligible to represent Mali at international level, has won his first three Spain caps in 2020.

The winger will now turn his attention back to the Premier League, with Wolves in action against Leeds on Monday night.

Nuno’s side have won two and lost two of their four games to date, leaving them 15th in the table ahead of their trip to Elland Road.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FEATURE Will no one defend the League Cup? The unloved would-be victim of Project Big Picture is still worth saving

IN THE MAG Arsene Wenger exclusive! Plus Modric, Thiago, Razor Ruddock's hardest men, Schmeichel, Juninho and more

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world