Liverpool transfer news: Former Red believes Ben White will not move to Anfield in January

Mark Lawrenson does not think Brighton will sell Ben White to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The Premier League champions lost Virgil van Dijk to injury in last weekend’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Dutchman suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after a reckless foul by Jordan Pickford, and could now miss the rest of the season.

White has been touted as a potential replacement following his impressive start to life in the Premier League.

But Lawrenson, who joined Liverpool from Brighton in 1981, does not envisage White following in his footsteps for now.

“I’ve been very impressed,” he told The Argus of White’s performances so far this season.

“He has got great build. He certainly looks quick enough. He is good on the ball, obviously, and he looks like he has got all the tools and you’d have thought he will only improve.

“He improved during his year at Leeds and he will certainly understand about fitness, playing for Marcelo Bielsa.

“It is not surprising he has been mentioned with the likes of Liverpool looking at him. I’m sure they are looking at him and why wouldn’t you?

“Say the likes of Liverpool are looking at him, it would be a long-term thing and I think you’d want to watch him week in and week out and see him against the very top players.

“You’re talking Champions League and therein lies the difference. There is no doubt he is going to be more than comfortable in the Premier League. But it’s like all the other names which have been bandied about. Will any of those players be good enough for the Champions League?”

“I would think Virgil will be out for the season. I think it’s a write-off because you’ve got to get match fit and that’s almost impossible nowadays because they don’t play reserve team football.

“If Liverpool are going to pay big money for somebody in January, they want absolutely ready-made.

“Conor Coady has had loads of shouts and he is a very good organiser who has played lots of games in the Premier League.

“Maybe it might be a bit early for Ben. Would you spend that money thinking he might be ready in 18 months? I’m not sure.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if, 18 months or two years down the line, he goes somewhere big, in inverted commas. Whether it is Liverpool remains to be seen. But one thing with Klopp is he doesn’t give a damn how old you are.”

Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League table with a 2-1 triumph over Sheffield United on Saturday.

