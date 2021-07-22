Liverpool transfer news: Reds keeping tabs on Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, with the forward believed to be one of a number of possible attacking targets for the Reds.

Bowen earned his big move to the Premier League after impressing for Hull in the Championship, having started out with non-League Hereford United - but a move to the 2019/20 champions of England would truly complete a wonderful rise.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are weighing up whether to bolster their attack, with Jurgen Klopp said to rate Bowen highly.

The 24-year-old certainly appears to fit Liverpool's preferred approach, with his ability to play centrally as well as wide in a front three bound to stand out. Klopp has deployed Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in both roles before.

While Salah, Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino would provide considerable competition for places - and that's without considering any other additions the Reds may make - it's hard to imagine Bowen turning down such a huge move, should the opportunity prevent itself.

He wouldn't be the first player to end up at Liverpool after making a name for himself at Hull either; Andy Robertson has gone on to become one of the top left-backs in the world - albeit he moved directly between the clubs four years ago.

Bowen has made 53 appearances for West Ham in all competitions, notching nine goals and assisting ten.

