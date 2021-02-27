Liverpool transfer news: Reds targeting Rodrygo

Liverpool could make a summer move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is contracted to Real until 2025, but the reigning La Liga champions could be prepared to accept a bid of around £50 million, in part due to financial pressures.

According to TEAMtalk (via Diario Gol), Klopp is a big fan of the Brazil international, who arrived at the Bernabeu from Santos in 2019, and Liverpool may turn their attentions to him as they look to strengthen their squad for a title push in 2021/22, having seen the defence of their crown crumble this season.

Rodrygo has arguably yet to realise his full potential, but time is on his side and Liverpool could see him as a sound investment for the future, especially if he is available at such a relatively low price. The Reds reportedly tried to buy him from Santos but came up short with their bid.

While the youngster, who can also play centrally as a striker, has only started four La Liga games this season, partly due to injury, he has still proved creative and provided four assists.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is said to have great faith in Rodrygo, but he may not have the final say over his future should a suitable bid come in during the next transfer window.

