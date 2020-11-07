Lukas Podolski blasts Arsenal’s treatment of Mesut Ozil: “This is not OK”

Former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski has criticised the Gunners for their treatment of his former Germany team-mate Mesut Ozil.

The playmaker hasn’t featured for the club since March and was left out of their squad for both the Premier League and Europa League this season.

Arsenal’s decision followed the 32-year-old’s refusal to accept a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis, but Podolski has leapt to his compatriot’s defence.

"I don't know the background, but I generally think with a player who is now in his sixth or seventh year with the club, to kick him completely out of the squad... that’s absolutely not okay," he told Bild (via Goal).

"You don’t do something like that, and I don’t know if something happened in the background or not but even if he’s done something, you don’t do it.

"He's shown his class on the pitch, he's never been negative towards his colleagues or the club. It's sad because everyone's losing in this situation.

“It should not end this way. Arsenal as a club have not looked positive in this situation over the last months."

Ozil arrived at the Emirates from Real Madrid in September 2013 and his deal is set to expire next summer.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ...

QUIZ! Can you name every Bundesliga champion since 1962?

FIVE YEARS OF JURGEN KLOPP The real secret to Liverpool's success? Patience

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

RANKED! The 10 greatest Manchester United sides of all time