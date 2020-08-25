Luke Thomas signs new long-term contract at Leicester

Leicester’s Luke Thomas has signed a new long-term contract at the King Power Stadium.

The 19-year-old broke into the side at the end of last season to help the Foxes secure a place in the Europa League.

The left-sided player made his debut in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United and also featured against Tottenham and Manchester United.

Boss Brendan Rodgers told the club’s website: “Luke is a fantastic young player, and we’re really pleased that he’s committed his long-term future to the football club.

“He’s got lots of potential and I’m excited to continue working with him and helping him to develop his game.

“He showed tremendous ability in the three games he played for us at the end of the season, which was testament to him and his family, as well as the hard work of the staff from the academy who have guided him on his journey with Leicester City so far.”

Thomas has been at the club since joining the academy in 2008 and can play in defence and midfield.

He has played for England Under-18s and Under-19s and, with Ben Chilwell expected to leave for Chelsea, is likely to become a regular member of Rodgers’ squad.

The length of Thomas’ contract has not been disclosed but he follows James Maddison in signing a new deal this week, with Nampalys Mendy also agreeing a two-year extension.