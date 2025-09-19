Newcastle United transfer target agrees new contract, with release clause detail revealed: reports

One of Newcastle's primary targets from the summer just got a whole lot more expensive

After much dismay, Newcastle United finally landed one of their striker targets in Nick Woltemade.

The Magpies cycled through a number of options before finally managing to convince the towering German to join the club.

It’s just as well, as another of the north-east club’s primary targets, who they bid for twice over the summer, has seemingly just blocked a potential move.

Newcastle United blocked from signing Wolverhampton Wanderers target

Jorgen Strand Larsen featured highly on Newcastle's wishlist (Image credit: Alamy)

Woltemade opened his Newcastle account in style, nodding home a goal on his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Not long after that incredible start to Premier League life, it is his opponents from that day, Wolves, who have just moved to protect an asset of their own.

Newcastle United's striker need has lessened with the signing of Nick Woltemade, along with Brentford's Yoane Wissa (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been widely reported that striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has just signed fresh terms with Wolves to remain at the club until 2030, with the option of an additional year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, that new deal includes a raised salary and, importantly for potential buyers, no release clause, which means, in theory, the club hold all the cards in future transfer negotiations.

That may come as a blow to Newcastle, who submitted bids of £50m and £55m to Wolves this summer, both of which were rejected.

However, since they landed Woltemade and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa late in the window, striker may no longer be the priority position for the Magpies.

Those connected with Wolves will be delighted about Strand Larsen's commitment, especially after losing Matheus Cunha this season (Image credit: Alamy)

The new contract will certainly made it harder for any potential buying club, in FourFourTwo’s opinion.

You’d expect that, having rejected £55m from Newcastle this summer, before the new long-term deal was signed, that Wolves would now value their frontman even higher.

The 25-year-old had a strong first season in England, netting 14 goals and providing four assists in the Premier League last term, but how much more can he truly be worth? The message from Wolves appears to be that he simply isn’t for sale.

Strand Larsen is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt. Wolves next face Leeds United, when Premier League action returns this weekend.