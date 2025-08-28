Jamie Vardy 'agrees move' to European giant-killers as ex-England man says yes to minnows
Jamie Vardy is reportedly close to joining a newly-promoted Serie A club
Jamie Vardy is expected to continue his career following an exit from Leicester City earlier this summer and could move abroad, according to reports in Italy.
Vardy is close to agreeing terms with newly-promoted Serie A outfit Cremonese, per Sky Sport Italia.
The 38-year-old has supposedly said yes to playing in Italy, which would be the Premier League icon's first overseas foray of his lengthy club career.
Jamie Vardy 'says yes' to Serie A challenge
He is not understood to have travelled to the country yet, but is expected to do so ahead of completing a move on a free transfer.
Vardy left Leicester upon the expiry of his Foxes contract following their relegation from the Premier League.
The striker insisted he was not retiring but seeking a new challenge, which he may have found on the continent.
Cremonese defeated AC Milan 2-1 at San Siro last weekend in their first match back in the top flight.
The Lombardy club were promoted last season via the Serie B play-offs, after finishing fourth in Italy's second tier.
Cremonese last competed in the top flight during 2022-23 and for the majority of their existence have operated in the divisions below Serie A aside from a brief stint in the 1990s.
Vardy spent over a decade with Leicester, winning the Premier League title and skippering the side during his later seasons at the club.
The 26-cap England poacher ranks at no.32 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
