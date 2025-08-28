Jamie Vardy 'agrees move' to European giant-killers as ex-England man says yes to minnows

Jamie Vardy on the move after 13 years at Leicester

Jamie Vardy is expected to continue his career following an exit from Leicester City earlier this summer and could move abroad, according to reports in Italy.

Vardy is close to agreeing terms with newly-promoted Serie A outfit Cremonese, per Sky Sport Italia.

The 38-year-old has supposedly said yes to playing in Italy, which would be the Premier League icon's first overseas foray of his lengthy club career.

Jamie Vardy 'says yes' to Serie A challenge

Jamie Vardy receives a guard of honour as he leaves the pitch for the last time as a Leicester City player, against Ipswich Town in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He is not understood to have travelled to the country yet, but is expected to do so ahead of completing a move on a free transfer.

Vardy left Leicester upon the expiry of his Foxes contract following their relegation from the Premier League.

Cremonese Calcio, August 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The striker insisted he was not retiring but seeking a new challenge, which he may have found on the continent.

Cremonese defeated AC Milan 2-1 at San Siro last weekend in their first match back in the top flight.

The Lombardy club were promoted last season via the Serie B play-offs, after finishing fourth in Italy's second tier.

Cremonese last competed in the top flight during 2022-23 and for the majority of their existence have operated in the divisions below Serie A aside from a brief stint in the 1990s.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy kisses the Premier League trophy, 2016 (Image credit: Alamy)

Vardy spent over a decade with Leicester, winning the Premier League title and skippering the side during his later seasons at the club.

The 26-cap England poacher ranks at no.32 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time.